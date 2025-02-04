Notepad2

Current Release: Version 4.2.25

Development Version: 5.0.26-beta4

Project last updated: October 28, 2012

The Story so far...

A few years ago, I found myself writing my first PHP projects using metapad. When I was looking around for text editors with syntax highlighting, I have come across the Scintilla source code editing component. I was very much impressed by this project, so I decided to create my own Scintilla-based text editor.

The result is Notepad2, a fast and light-weight Notepad-like text editor with syntax highlighting. This program can be run out of the box without installation, and does not touch your system's registry.

Downloads

Documentation

Modified Versions of Notepad2

Related Projects