Current Release: Version 4.2.25
Development Version: 5.0.26-beta4
Project last updated: October 28, 2012
A few years ago, I found myself writing my first PHP projects using metapad. When I was looking around for text editors with syntax highlighting, I have come across the Scintilla source code editing component. I was very much impressed by this project, so I decided to create my own Scintilla-based text editor.
The result is Notepad2, a fast and light-weight Notepad-like text editor with syntax highlighting. This program can be run out of the box without installation, and does not touch your system's registry.